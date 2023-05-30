ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Coast Guard is suspending its search for four missing people after a charter fishing boat sank off the coast of Sitka.
The Coast Guard says one deceased individual was located. The ship was partially submerged near a small island ten miles from Sitka, the Coast Guard added.
Kingfisher Charters, a Sitka-based company operating all-inclusive fishing trips, reported the missing vessel to the Coast Guard Sunday. The boat was carrying four people plus one guide when it sank, the Coast Guard said.
The 30-foot aluminum vessel was last seen Sunday near Kruzof Island, less than ten miles from the small rocky island where the boat was found.
