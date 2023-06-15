ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - One in two families struggle with diaper needs, the National Diaper Bank said. The Community Diaper Pantry's new van is looking to curb that number. This will allow them to distribute to those who really need it quickly.
"Now we're able to serve Eagle River. So having the van driving it around town. It's amazing -- and it's pretty fun to," Faaleu Faumuina, Diaper Pantry coordinator, said.
Established in 2021, they saw a need that needed to be filled.
"We serve families from newborn to four years old. So if you have a kid to come on down here, it's the diaper pantry. We are glad to help you serve you with some diapers," Faumuina said.
They've helped many families in the past and look forward to helping more in the future. The van can distribute about 10,000 diapers monthly, serving approximately 140 families.
Faumuina says diapers are essential needs. "It's a basic need in the community," Faumuina said.
And nothing is more critical than diapers for a family with the young one.
"Diapers are expensive, and there is no government program that will be able to provide diapers. I mean, we have SNAP and other programs, but there's no programs that can provide diapers," Faumuina said.
They have specific days and locations planned throughout the year. Visit https://www.alaskaadoptionservices.org for more details.
