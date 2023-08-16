ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The leadership team at Alaska Regional Hospital has put together another 1,200 Narcan kits. The effort here is meant to help the Alaska Department of Health's Project HOPE. The kits put together here in Anchorage will be sent to communities all across our state to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Community members build Narcan kits
- By Your Alaska Link Staff
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The Law for Defending Yourself in Public in Alaska
- One-on-One with Secretary Buttigieg
- How Alaska Ranks in Gun Manufacturing
- Broadway musical "Hamilton" comes to Anchorage
- Report; Anchorage has lowest drop in CPI among ranked cities
- Officials still investigating cause of plane crash in Denali
- Bread and Brew helping family of Saria Hildabrand
- Correcting the record: First day of school in Anchorage
- Zarrius Hildabrand due back in court Thursday
- Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours Alaska
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.