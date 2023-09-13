WASHINGTON (Your Alaska Link) - There’s a lot of shock and expressions of condolences in the District of Columbia over the death of Representative Mary Peltola’s husband.

It was a rotating door at Representative Peltola’s basement office in The Canon Building – with flowers, food, condolences and hugs for the office staff.

Your Alaska Link spoke with her chief of staff Wednesday afternoon, who said the D.C. office team is in a state of shock but feels the support of many.

The staffs of Alaska's U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have visited, offering support.

In a statement, Senator Murkowski expressed, “I am shocked, saddened, and truly beyond words… Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity, and charm.”

While Senator Sullivan shared, “...we mourn the tragic loss of Gene, and offer Mary and her family our heartfelt prayers for strength and consolation in this time of unspeakable loss and grief…”

President Biden, whom Peltola spent the day with on Monday during his trip to Alaska, also contacted our Congresswoman by phone today.

On social media – expressions of grief and comfort have been pouring in for the congresswoman all day.

Before the tragedy happened, Your Alaska Link was scheduled to interview Representative Peltola in Washington, but she is now back in Alaska.