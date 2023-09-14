ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - We now have an official statement from Congresswoman Mary Peltola's Chief of Staff -- following the death of her husband, Gene, in a plane crash.
"We are truly grateful for the kindness that Mary and her family have received since Buzzy’s passing yesterday. These moments really stood out amidst a difficult time, reminding us of the community bonds that make Alaska so special. To everyone who has reached out, from Alaska to D.C. and everywhere in between, thank you. You have made a dark time just a little lighter.”
Condolences can be sent to Congresswoman Peltola's District office -- and they will be passed along to her and her family. Her office's address is 121 West Fireweed Lane, Suite 260, Anchorage, AK 99503.
