NEAR FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - There has been a little bit of relief regarding those wildfires in our Interior.
The Division of Forestry says fire behavior is simmering down a bit -- thanks to cooler temperatures and lighter winds.
The evacuation status in place due to the Lost Horse Creek Fire has also been downgraded.
We're not out of the woods yet, though. More than 150 wildfires are still burning across Alaska, and air quality remains a concern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.