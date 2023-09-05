SOUTHEAST ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Crab season is approaching, but the fishery won't yet be open. This is the sixth season it's been closed.

Stock numbers came up short of the 200,000-pound minimum requirement, with only about 119,000 pounds prompting the closure. But this isn't the first time. This is the sixth year in a row. Greg Smith is with Alaska Seafood, based in Juneau.

"It seems like it's just a continued judgment decision by Fish and Game, that there just isn't enough abundance of the species to warrant a commercial harvest," Smith said.

And with it being the sixth year in a row, it has been a bit difficult.

"We know the demand is high. We know it's difficult for fishermen and processors to just not have that product or be able to supply that product to the demand currently," Smith said.

Despite the closure, they believe the Fish and Game has made the right decision.

"The preeminence of the health of the fishery, of the other species, I think just really speaks to the really responsible management of Alaska's fisheries for long term sustainability," Smith said.

We spoke with Lamar Ballard of Aquatech, who stated that they've had to shift their focus because it wasn't sustainable anymore because of the continued lack of crabbing.