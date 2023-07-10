ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Dozens of cyclists pedaled through Midtown Anchorage over the weekend.
It was all part of the second annual Critical Mass: Ride for Anchorage.
Organizers say the event was meant to assert cyclers' right to the road and highlight the city's need for better bicycling infrastructure.
The Anchorage Assembly is expected to take public comment on both cycling and pedestrian infrastructure needs at their next meeting.
That's set for Tuesday night in Anchorage.
