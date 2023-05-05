ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's said to be the biggest comic book and pop culture convention in all of Alaska. It's happening this weekend at The Dena'ina Center.

At the Arctic Comic-Con, you can dress up as your favorite character or might even run into them. You can also find some excellent collectibles, like a video game to add to your collection. Danielle Keener is ready for this year's convention, making it her fourth.

"I was thinking about doing some Star Wars thing. I haven't dressed up in a long time, mainly because of COVID and then just a lot of things. But I do look forward to either doing a Star Wars thing or a Zelda theme," Keener said.

There will be many special guests like Anthony Michael Hall and Chandler Riggs, to name a few.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of people from like movies of my time so that are going to be exciting. So that's fun. I like it," Keener said.

One of those special guests is actor and tv personality Ming Chen, known for his podcasts. Curious and always looking for an adventure, he decided to look for a convention in Anchorage. Sure enough, there is.

"And this was maybe pre-pandemic, maybe four or five years ago, and here I am like, I can't, I can't believe it," Chen said.

Having been to many cons and his first time in Alaska, he's looking forward to Arctic Comic-Con.

"There's fans everywhere is what I've discovered. No matter how small the town is, I have no doubt that Arctic Comic-Con is going to fulfill the needs of any collector or any fan here in Anchorage," Chen said.

The Arctic Comic-Con will start on Saturday, May 6th, and will go until Sunday, May 7th. Visit https://arcticcomiccon.com/ for more details.