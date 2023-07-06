Denali Climate Change Tour.
I am here at Denali National Park and as you can see behind me, we are getting ready to board a bus -- like a school bus.
And we are going to drive about 50 miles into the National Park.
We are not alone though, we're with some VIPs.
We've got some congressional delegation here. They are representatives from California, Washington state as well as Illinois.
And they're here to get a first hand look at climate change and how it has touched Denali National Park.
We're going to go to the Pretty Rocks landslide and see the damage there.
And we're going to have a full report for you tomorrow right here on Your Alaska Link. So be sure to join us then.
