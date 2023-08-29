DENVER (Your Alaska Link) - Across the country, multiple cities are adapting new ways to handle homeless and mental health crisis calls, using clinicians and EMTs instead of police.
ABC News reports the Associated Press found at least 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are hosting or starting such programs.
In Denver, their program STAR, answered 5700 calls last year. STAR teams arrive in vans stuffed with everything from medical gear to blankets to Cheez-Its.
"As a social worker, I get to meet them in the moment, and I get to meet them in a spot that empowers them for their voice to be heard," Halie Brillhart, STAR clinician, said.
A Stanford University study found petty crime reports fell by a third in areas that STAR served in its earliest phase.
During the program's three years, police have never been called for backup due to safety concerns.
