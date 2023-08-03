ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Some high schoolers from Anchorage have made very good use of their summer break. They've spent the past ten weeks working on park and trail improvements all over the city.

The Youth Employment in Parks or YEP is an opportunity for youth to get involved in the community and prepare for the workforce. They spent the whole summer working in the park, maintaining trails, and much more. But the work season is now over. After a long summer's worth of work, they're coming here to a Eklutna Lake to wrap up the year and unwind a little bit.

"All the teens worked really hard and done a really good job, and we completed all of our projects on time, so it was great," Annie DuBois, program manager, said.

Owen Kirkland had an adventurous time with YEP.

"Yeah, it was really rainy and then it got sunny, so I'm obviously happy about that. But we had some great projects this year. We were all over Anchorage and it was a good year," Kirkland said.

This was Ryan Bottings' first year with YEP, which they saw as a great opportunity and a chance to meet new people.

"It's really easy to make friends that way, and we're all here for the same reasons. And so I don't know, mostly just the people. They're all very, very kind and very sweet," Bottings said.

We also caught up with Jessity Kentaro, who we talked to when she was working on the new Russian Jack mountain bike trail. Out of all the projects she worked on, she takes most pride in one that was at the University Lake.

"Seeing how it was going back there like yesterday and seeing how it looks like from the first time we saw it looks totally different. And I'm really kind of proud of myself for actually doing this type of work," Kentaro said.

Some of these teens will come back next year or we'll move on to college.