TALKEETNA (Your Alaska Link) - A disaster declaration has been signed Tuesday -- for the flooding in Talkeetna.
The Mat-Su Borough mayor and manager signed the declaration, opening access to additional emergency aid money and resources.
The heavy rain and convergence of three rivers have led to overwhelmingly high water for the community -- damaging the town's revetment.
Representatives for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are on-site to help coordinate protective measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.