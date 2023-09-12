Discussions in D.C.: Sen. Sullivan talks about ANWR, possible federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (Your Alaska Link) - Between the cancellation of oil and gas leases in Alaska and the looming threat of a U.S. government shutdown, a lot has happened with lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol.

Your Alaska Link had the opportunity to sit down with Sen. Dan Sullivan.

We started off the conversation with the recent controversial news from the Biden administration- the reversal of oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Republican senator came out swinging.

“Yeah, well, it's outrageous. And it's part of the Biden administration's, what I call, war on Alaska. Of course, it hurts the whole state, our economy, our workers, but you know who really hurts? This hurts the Alaska Native communities on the North Slope more than anybody,” Sen. Sullivan said.

Your Alaska Link also asked Sen. Sullivan about the possibility of a government shutdown on October 1 and what the Senate hopes to do to prevent that.

“Well, I certainly hope there's not going to be a government shutdown. It's coming up pretty fast. We don't want that. And hopefully there's going to be a compromise between the leaders in the different branches of our government to ensure that we keep the government running,” Sen. Sullivan said.

And with so much division in the country today, Your Alaska Link asked Sen. Sullivan if there is still a place for compromise.

“In the Senate, my own view is you can come into issues with strong principles, right? That you don't want to compromise your principles. I think that's the way I view it. But to move things forward, a lot of times it takes compromise, particularly as I just talked about in terms of divided government. So that compromise is important without, you know, undermining your principles,” Sen. Sullivan said.

On Wednesday, we’ll hear from Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski. She also has some strong opinions about canceling the oil and gas leases. Plus, we’ll hear what she has to say about a possible government shutdown and what else is on her list of priorities for Alaska.