Dive Alaska reacts to missing deep sea vessel

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Rescuers are racing against the clock, but holding on to hope that they will find that missing submarine. The deep-sea vessel was taking five people, Shahzada Dawood and his son, Paul Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush the CEO of Ocean Gate, and Hamish Harding on a journey into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. They were hoping to see remnants of the Titanic more than two miles below the surface, but it's unclear if they ever made it.
The Coast Guard gave an update Wednesday saying underwater noises described as banging sounds have been detected, something that Chris Baumann from Dive Alaska has experienced in his time underwater.
"You could actually hear the fish eating on the corals that were underwater. You can hear boats from, you know, what seems like miles away sometimes because sound transmits so much more easily through water," Baumann said.
He may not have experience with submarines, but any task underwater is a Herculean effort.
"You've got to be able to find it right 12,000 feet down. Once you find it 12,000 feet down or whatever depth, I'm not sure where you would even begin," Baumann said.
Officials say the sub had roughly 96 hours' worth of oxygen when it departed on Saturday. It's estimated that their air supply will likely run out by Thursday morning.