ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The state is out with its proposed plan of transportation projects for the next four years.

The Department of Transportation's draft of 2024-2027 STIP or statewide transportation program is open for public comment. They have many projects ranging from highway infrastructure improvements to railway improvements.

"We put out a draft, and we start a 45-day public comment period so people can take a look at it, you know, read into it, ask questions, they can submit comments," Shannon McCarthy, Department of Transportation communications director, said.

One highlight of the draft is some of the projects with the Alaska Marine Highway. Some of the projects include replacement ferries and ferry terminal refurbishment, among other things. All to keep those communities connected.

"They use it to do shopping. They also visit relatives because, as we know, people are spread out throughout Alaska. So, there are there are there you know, it's connecting those communities to each other or it's connecting those communities to the road network so they can get even further," McCarthy said.

For one individual we talked to, they'd liked that the Department of Transportation wanted to hear from the public.

"If you don't reach out to the public, then its only like politicians who have the ability to speak on it. And I don't think they're affected as much because they have more money to fix stuff," Tyler Ching, an Anchorage resident, said.

Visit https://publicinput.com/stip for more details.