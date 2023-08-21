ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Dr. Ben Carson, a former HUD Secretary, visited local students in Alaska Monday.

He originally planned on talking at Mountain View Elementary, which drew some controversy with the Anchorage School district not allowing it. Dr. Carson eventually got to speak at a school in Wasilla at Iditarod Elementary. He and Governor Mike Dunleavy came to talk about the importance of education and the need to invest in the youth.

"There was a time in our country where our school systems were admired worldwide," Dr. Carson said.

Knowing from experience, Dr. Carson wanted to share his story, hoping to inspire the kids he talked to.

"So I don't know if many of you know, but he grew up in a situation that these days we would call disadvantaged, quote, a single-parent home in Detroit with his mother," Governor Dunleavy said.

Dr. Carson also addressed the issue of not being allowed to talk at Mountain View Elementary.

"Well, it's unfortunate that some people have allowed politics to enter the educational arena, and we need to be concentrating right now on how do we empower our children," Dr. Carson said.

Dr. Carson continued his trip here in Alaska, where he spoke to the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club youth. He's also scheduled to speak at an Anchorage Women's Republican Club event Tuesday.