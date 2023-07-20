FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - If you're a fan of jets and all-around high-flying fun, Fairbanks may be the place to be this weekend.
The Arctic Lightning Air Show is returning to Eielson Air Force Base.
The free event will feature airplanes, pyrotechnics, fast cars, and all things Air Force.
Oh, and look out for those F-35s.
They'll be flying high and fast this weekend in Fairbanks.
Visit https://www.eielson.af.mil/arcticlightningairshow/ for more details.
