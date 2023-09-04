ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The EPA has selected three Alaska Native corporations to receive $2.5 million in grant money.
The fund will be used to assess and clean up legacy contamination on lands identified in the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
The announcement was made in Fairbanks during EPA Administrator Michael Regan's tour across the state.
While these three corporations were part of the first round of awards -- additional projects could be selected as early as the end of this year.
