EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Bronson looks ahead to remainder of current term, reelection plans

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The ninth mayor of Anchorage still has some time left in his current term. Mayor Dave Bronson tells Your Alaska Link he doesn’t plan on letting it go to waste. Among the projects he has in the works – revamping the Port of Alaska in Anchorage.

"This impacts 90 percent of the people in this state. It impacts all of the Interior so that's an important project," Mayor Bronson said.

In addition to needed physical improvements and upgrades – the port is also slated to get a new name. It will soon become The Don Young Port of Anchorage – to honor of our former late congressman.

"Don sat here a while ago and he says, 'Mister Mayor. I think that port needs to be renamed.' It's kind of funny. He said, 'I think there's enough stuff named after Ted Stevens.' And he said it very good-naturedly, but it planted a seed in my mind," Mayor Bronson said.

The hope is to have a re-naming ceremony held at the port sometime in the coming weeks.

The mayor also has big hopes for the Sullivan Arena. The facility has most recently been used to house people experiencing homelessness. But the Sullivan was once a thriving entertainment venue. The mayor wants to bring that type of energy *and* revenue back to Anchorage’s midtown.

"I'm excited for the first music concert in the Sullivan Arena, or basketball tournament or hockey tournament or pickleball tournament – I guess is the new big thing," Mayor Bronson said.

As he looks towards reelection next year -- Mayor Bronson is also focused on revitalization and building up this city.

He wants more homes to be built here, so that more people can live here. But that task comes with a price tag – Bronson says if you were to build a home in the valley, it would be much cheaper than building that same home in Anchorage.

"Let's just develop the city. We have the real estate. Let's make it easy to build here," Mayor Bronson said.

And we mentioned reelection. The mayor has confirmed he plans to run for a second term next year. Election day is set for April 2nd, 2024, in Anchorage.