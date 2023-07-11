EXCLUSIVE: Your Alaska Link talks with Gov. Dunleavy on public school funding and more

ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - In an exclusive interview, Your Alaska Link started off by asking Governor Mike Dunleavy about the budget vetoes he made -- specifically on education.

The legislature proposed a one-time boost to public school funding totaling 175 million dollars. But Gov. Dunleavy only approved about half of that.

When asked why he made those "cuts", Gov. Dunleavy first made one thing very clear:

"They're not cuts. They're not cuts," Gov. Dunleavy said. "We put in 30 million dollars additional last year in education, and we put in an additional 30 million dollars on top of that this year in education. So that's an increase in education. So I'm not sure why people are saying that's a cut."

So $60 million into Alaska’s public schools. But is that enough? Gov. Dunleavy said no, it’s not. That’s why he’s backing a bill meant to recruit and retain teachers by putting extra money in their pockets.

If House Bill 106 passes, full-time teachers in Alaska would get a cash payment each July for three years. Those in urban areas would get $5000. Teachers in more rural areas would get $10,000. And in our most remote communities, teachers would get $15,000.

"If you're a teacher in rural Alaska, let's say in the Bering Strait School District and let's say you're a married couple. If you stayed for 3 years under that bill, you would realize 90 thousand dollars more. There's never been a proposal like that in the history of our state -- into the classroom," Gov. Dunleavy said.

That bill, of course, didn’t get as much attention when it was first introduced back in March -- compared to Gov. Dunleavy's other bill focused on parental rights.

Opponents of House Bill 105 feel it could negatively impact our LGBTQ+ youth and other vulnerable students. Here's what Gov. Dunleavy had to say:

"We believe that parents should have rights. Nobody is more invested in children than their parents. Parents should be able to say whether they want their children to be part of a lesson, an activity or a club that may have to do with values," Gov. Dunleavy said. "Simple. It's easy.”

Gov. Dunleavy also spoke about some of his other plans and goals. He still wants Alaska to become the drone capital of the world. He's also still on a mission to make Alaska the most pro-life state in our nation – and to get more people to come here and stay here.

"I like people. I'm in the people business -- that's why we do what we do. So the more people we have, the better off we are. Not less and less and less," Gov. Dunleavy said.