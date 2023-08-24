ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The FAA has approved the air cargo terminal expansion project at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
The Northlink Aviation Project will make Anchorage a major global cargo hub. And the project means a big boost in jobs for locals.
"It's the third largest cargo hub in the world and we want to keep that growing. We're shooting for number one," Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.
The expansion project will lead to the creation of 1300 construction jobs and close to 225 permanent jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.