ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Following the summer flooding across the state -- we've got a new round of federal officials in the state this week.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and FEMA are working together to help those who have been affected by the recent flooding in the Interior and other parts of Alaska.
On Thursday, the SBA and FEMA were in the Crooked Creek and Fort Yukon community, helping residents and small businesses apply for recovery federal aid.
Visit https://www.fema.gov/assistance to find out how to apply for disaster assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.