ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Anchorage International Rotary Club was hands on deck digging holes to create the field of honor.

More than 500 flags are placed here at the Delaney Park Strip in downtown Anchorage to honor and remember those heroes in our lives, from veterans to military to special loved ones.

The Field of Honor has over 50 names of people the flags are dedicated to.

"People could honor anybody they wanted. And we hang these on the flags and people can walk by and read them," Becky Erickson with the Anchorage International Rotary Club said.

The formation of the flags is similar to one nationally recognized cemetery.

"The formation is set like the Arlington Cemetery, as each row is perfectly straight so you can be able to walk between them," Erickson said.

Some people reflect on their loved ones.

"Dedicated one to my dad and who has passed away and one to our son," Erickson said.

"Well, my late husband, Bernie Klouda, founder of Bernie's Pharmacy, and he was a veteran. And when he. He was always a patriot. And so I guess he gets a little emotional when it comes to holidays like this Memorial Day, because we honor him for the service he gave to our country," Teresa Hall Klouda said.

Others reflect on what the 4th of July means to them.

"Country is very important to me, and I believe that a lot of people have sacrificed for it, and it's important to honor that," Blaze Byrne said.

"It's a very small way of giving something back to our community," Joe Zimmermann said.

"That's why we need to celebrate the fourth and hold it in our hearts and remember that we're all together. And we need to all be together," Art Clark said.