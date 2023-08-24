ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Like many communities around the nation, Anchorage is considering how to make the city safer for walking, biking and rolling.
The Anchorage Parks Foundation and other community organizers hosted a special documentary screening called "The Street Project".
The film showcases how the U.S. became car-driven and outlines ways our streets can become more bike-friendly. Community partners gave helmets, bike locks, and lights at the event.
"I've been carless for about three years and I've used a bike to commute to see friends. It's the only kind of transportation I really have outside of using a bus. So when there's any way to promote more bike, friendly infrastructure, safer lanes or education in general, I just I always want to be there to support it," Ryan Maresca, a biker, said.
The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
