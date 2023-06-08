ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A moose near Teller was acting aggressive, was unbalanced, and stumbling and drooling profusely. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Nome was contacted and they dispatched the animal for its aggressive behavior and signs of rabies.

"And it appears that this news was bitten by a fox sometime this winter. There was a bite wound that was partially healed, evident on its chest," Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, fish and game veterinarian, said

Usually transmitted through a bite, rabies is a virus that mainly resides in the brain, spine, and salivary glands, and in most cases is fatal.

"Foxes don't usually salivate heavily, but the moose was, which is unusual. They can also do that if they're choking or have a gi problem. So that was really what we thought was probably going on," Dr. Beckmen said.

While rabies is common in carnivorous animals like wolves or foxes, the office of the state veterinarian says it's a bit unusual to have it in moose.

"It's not a very common animal to go ahead and be identified. We have identified or a fishing game has identified rabies in caribou, and that's not a very common animal to be associated with rabies as well," Dr. Bob Gerlach, state veterinarian, said.

Humans are susceptible to the disease too, as well as pets. So pet owners should keep an eye out.

"Make sure you have your animals vaccinated and then keep them restrained and don't have them interact with wildlife. They should be kept under control that way so that they're not either injuring wildlife or interacting in improper ways," Gerlach said.

Moose are usually solitary animals, so the Department of Fish and Game believes it's unlikely that an outbreak will happen among the moose population. And if you see an animal with unusual behavior, the department urges you to report it to their nearest branch.

Migrating birds have returned to Alaska. So have cases of avian influenza.

As of this week, there have been 232 cases involving wild birds, three foxes, and two bears.

That number only includes animals found dead or dying, and the number of infected wild animals is unknown.

In previous years, the avian flu has primarily involved poultry -- but this recent wave mostly impacts wild birds.

The risk to humans is low, but Alaskan bird hunters are being advised to take extra precautions, including wearing protective gear and extra care to clean your knife.