ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The school year is approaching, with kids and parents getting ready, but the school district is also getting ready. A lot has happened since Dr. Jharret Bryant took the Superintendent role for the Anchorage School District, from budget issues to bus driver shortages. But he's hoping that this year will be better. The bus driver shortage was a big issue last year, but something that they have addressed this year.
"So what we did was we raised the wages to be more competitive by over 20%. And we also offered all bus drivers a summer job so they could stay within ASD all summer long and they didn't need to seek employment elsewhere," Dr. Bryant said.
In June, the state was to pass a budget that increased education, but the governor had vetoed it. The superintendent points out that the school district has a balanced budget, but the lack of state funding puts them in a precarious position.
"ASD is looking at a deficit of upwards of 80 plus million dollars going into next school year. So we're going to have to have some difficult conversation at the board level to determine what is our best path forward," Dr. Bryant said.
To get the Anchorage School District in line with the Alaska Reads Act, the district has started a new curriculum for this year.
"Teachers get an hour every week to focus on the curriculum implementation. Because we have a big board goal to improve reading proficiency. So this is a great time to adjust our curriculum," Dr. Bryant said.
School for Kindergarten and pre-K students starts this Thursday in the Anchorage School District.
