JUNEAU (Your Alaska Link) - A stunning video all over social media shows a home collapsing into the Mendenhall River.

“That house was one of a handful that are condemned now, right? Condemned meaning not safe for human habitation,” Robert Barr, Juneau deputy city manager said.

What’s been going on in the Juneau area is known as a jökulhlaup or a glacial outburst flood. That happens when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.

In this case, the flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin. And it’s resulted in a local emergency disaster declaration.

“We have about somewhere around 20 to two dozen housing units that people can’t live in right now. People have had to find other housing situations. Our community I think has responded well to that in helping folks out. And that is very much an Alaskan way up here,” Barr said.

Barr says these jökulhlaups have happened most summers here in Juneau since 2011. But this year has been the worst by far, and it was unexpected.

“Our forecast was off. We were expecting a smaller event this year,” Barr said. “We saw record river heights and a record amount of water come out, which resulted in a gigantic amount of erosion.”

“There was a point where we were losing a very large tree every minute,” Barr added.

River levels are decreasing, but officials warn that the riverbank is still unsafe and to stay away. Despite all the devastation, only a few minor injuries have been reported here in Juneau.