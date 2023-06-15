ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Ever since Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of the United States, was diagnosed with dementia, there’s more attention on the condition. Mrs. Carter is 95 years old, and the rates of dementia are higher for people over 90, Columbia University reports in the journal JAMA Neurology. Dementia can mean a variety of brain disorders.

The Alzheimer's Association reports in Alaska, more than 8500 people are living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"They'll have personality changes or mood changes, sleep changes, loss of balance, loss of ability to do basic tasks," Elizabeth Bolling, policy manager with the Alzheimer's Association, said.

Cathy Hernandez knows all too well the effects of dementia on a loved one.

"Of my mother, I loved more than anyone in the world. And she slowly loses her memory and she slowly does not just remember all the things that you have experienced together as a family. But, you know, she doesn't recognize who you are," Hernandez said.

Hernandez describes her mother as the world's best mom.

"She had a heart of gold. She had a wonderful smile and a wonderful laugh. She had the most beautiful handwriting in the world," Hernandez said.

One thing Cathy misses the most is going on adventures with her mom.

"We love to travel together. And so, you know, we would ride in. We would go on trips to the beach or we would go to waterfalls and we would go hiking. And I think that I just. Just all the time that we spent traveling together. And that's what I miss," Hernandez said.

Experts agree it is vital to get tested for dementia as soon as you notice the changes.

"It's so important to get a diagnosis because the only effective treatments that we have that are clinically proven to slow the disease only work in the early stages of dementia," Bolling said.

Visit https://alz.org for more information on the signs of dementia and treatment.

Thursday night on Your Alaska Link, we incorrectly state Mrs. Carter is "the former wife of President Carter". The Carters are still married. Your Alaska Link apologizes for the factual error.