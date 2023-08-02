ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A new business has opened its doors. This liquor store is hoping to looking to offer Alaskans a new experience.

Allocated could be your next place to purchase whiskey or spirits. This is a passion project of Ylli Ferati and business partner Long Lam since the pandemic. During the pandemic, when the government allowed the bar that Ylli worked at after it was shut down, sell off the supply that they had, the idea came to him.

"Kind of clicked in my head, we’re like, you know, I think I need to open up my own bottle shop one day. And it wasn't until I met Long where we actually made Allocated fruition," Ferati, the CEO, Said.

"After he spoke with me and we kind of divvied up some details. We said, you know what? We really could do this," Lam, the CFO, said.

One thing that they're looking to do is offer their customers an educational experience.

"They don't come here to just purchase something. They come here to talk to me or Long get our advice," Ferati said.

"When I got into the spirits game, it was very much a, hey, I want to be able to talk to someone, say I like this and that. Can you help me and not just say, Hey, it's down on aisle five," Lam said.

And it seems that people are already taking a liking to the store.

"The reception has been awesome. And where we have a blast being here," Lam said.

And after four long years, it's a relief to finally have the store open.

"It just kind of chokes me up like it's been a pretty amazing," Ferati said.

Allocated has some big plans for the future, but they also want to encourage those that are looking to open a small business themselves to keep going.