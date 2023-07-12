ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Move-in day at the Golden Lion Hotel could be delayed.
The old hotel is set to be used as housing for people experiencing homelessness, and the plan was to start accepting tenants next week.
But, the assembly voted to delay $250,000 in funding for the project.
Members have concerns over how the facility will operate under Mayor Bronson's administration.
A final decision on the Golden Lion will be made on July 25th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.