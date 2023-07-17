ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The need for pharmacists here in Alaska is growing. A day on the golf course will help some future pharmacists pay for school.

The annual Klouda Classic tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course drew a large crowd of participants to help fundraise for those pharmacy students in need, even in the rain.

Teresa Hall-Klouda is the owner of Bernie's Pharmacy. She aims to provide money to the University of Alaska and Idaho State University Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

"The funds that we raise stay right here in Alaska, helping our future pharmacists," Hall-Klouda said.

First-year pharmacy students receive $1000 to help pay for their schooling.

"One, the cost of schooling is quite expensive and students will borrow almost the max amount that they can and their student loans and through scholarships to in order to pay their tuition and then their expenses," Tom Wadsworth, associate dean, college of pharmacy, UAA, said.

One student tells Your Alaska Link that being in pharmacy school requires a strict budget.

"Try very hard just to make sure I am living within my means and making sure that we keep our expenditures reasonable and focusing on the things that we need," Amity Winborg from the UAA/ISU Doctor Of Pharmacy Program said.

Some people who participated in the tournament realize there is a need for pharmacists.

"It was really hard to become a pharmacist if you were in Alaska, and now that we've expanded that here in Alaska, it's getting better," Sara rasmussen, a former state representative said.

"I got plenty of pills myself, so I figured, hey, I'm going to play golf and I get to give scholarships to pharmacy students," Thomas Pease said.

Even though the weather did not cooperate, the golfers had a great time.

"Horrible. But we finally get to use my ball on this hole. So things are looking up," Doug Frazier said.

"I have been shooting great. I wish the rest of the team was hitting something similar, but so far so good," Kyle Coryell said.

"It's kind of, you know, evened out the course, you know? So, yeah, it's bringing all the good golfers down to my level," Ralph Matukonis said.

Visit https://berniespharmacy.com to learn more about the Klouda Classic.