ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed Alaska's $6 billion state budget into law after making more $200 million worth of vetoes.

Those cuts include $10 million from state ferries, $30 million from the community assistance fund, and more than $35 million from University of Alaska improvement projects.

But the most significant cut of them all will impact our public schools. Because of the governor's veto, the Anchorage School District is just one of many in Alaska that will not get the funding that state legislators approved.

Your Alaska Link reached out to the Governor to get his explanation for the cuts to education funding. A spokesperson told us that Governor Dunleavy was unavailable for interviews, but we received this statement.

The governor's decision recognizes schools must address inflationary pressures while preserving general fund dollars. A long-term, stable physical plan is needed to protect core state services like education and public safety. Some state senators we contacted are shocked by the education cuts.

"I'm very disappointed. I think the funding increase that the legislature passed was the bare minimum that Alaska's schools need," Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a Democrat who represents Southeastern Alaska, said.

"I'm certainly glad that we that there is an increase of $340. But everything we heard was that the increase needed to be really much more than that," Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat who represents East Anchorage, said.

The Anchorage School District’s superintendent released this statement: "We are extremely disappointed in the governor's decision to veto half of the much-needed public education funds. A member of the Anchorage School Board is also disappointed."

"Again, I'm appreciative of a portion of it that were received, but I am very disappointed that it won't be the full portion because we have been underfunded for quite some time now," Dora Wilson, an Anchorage school board member, said.

"It's not going to be this good of education," Anna Breuninger said.

"It's not going to help anything along in the future. It's going to put us deeper in a hole for the next administration to have to deal with," Ken Taggart said.

"But the most important thing that we can do is educate our children. And he's been cutting the since forever," Lavonne Gullickson said.

Governor Dunleavy ended his written statement on the budget today by saying he's looking forward to working with lawmakers on a physical plan for Alaska.