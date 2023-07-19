ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has signed a bill into law -- expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage for new moms here in Alaska.
Governor Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 58 Wednesday at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
This legislation provides new moms on Medicaid a full year of postpartum coverage.
Before today, coverage only lasted 60 days.
"What we're ensuring is that that mom and that infant are connected in with the health care provider," Governor Dunleavy said.
