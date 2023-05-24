ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Governor Mike Dunleavy calls Tuesday a historic day for Alaska.

At the sustainable energy conference in Anchorage -- he signed his carbon offset bill into law.

The conference is a chance for researchers, policymakers, and investors to explore the future of energy, with Alaska being the center of all of it.

"I mean, we know we're an oil and gas giant. We're going to continue to be an oil and gas giant, but we have so much more than that. And the governor's goal by putting this conference on is to tell the world this story and everything we have to offer," Andrew Jensen, a representative of the governor's office, said.

There were guest keynote speakers like Rahm Emanuel, the ambassador to Japan, but a highlight of the conference was the governor's signing of SB 48. This will, in short, allow Alaska to develop carbon development projects on state lands.

"Alaska has always been about risk, but I think it's a great risk. I think it's going to bode well for Alaska and it's going to do what we hope it does. And that is once again, monetize a brand new commodity that Alaska can lead the world and," Governor Dunleavy said.

There are many exhibitors here, all for the purpose of sustainable energy, some of which are here from the lower 48. Blue Planet Energy is based in Hawaii and specializes in microgrid batteries. With a project already here in Alaska, they believe it's an excellent place for their product.

"What we love about Alaska is there are hundreds of these remote communities, so it's a big opportunity to clean up the grid and make it cheaper for the residents," Wes Kennedy, a senior sales engineer, said.

Flow EV Charging is a Canadian-based company. Their electric car chargers are built for rugged northern environments, much like Alaska.

"We really saw that as we were building out our charging network in the northern regions of Canada that it was a pretty easy, you know, progression to come to Alaska," Thomas Koetje, a business developer, said.

The conference will continue until Thursday.