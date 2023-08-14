ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - We would like to recognize all who have been working to fight the wildfires burning here in Alaska.
That goes for those who live and play in our beautiful state and those who have come from other areas to assist. You, indeed, are heroes.
If you have a hometown hero in your life who deserves to be recognized, email their name with a photo to news@youralaskalink.com. And to all of our heroes, thanks for all that you do.
