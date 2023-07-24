FAIRBANKS (Your Alaska Link) - A small business owner is patiently waiting to find out if he's won a national contest.
Randy Bezdek owns the Hungry Robot, a specialty pizza place. Bezdek is one of three finalists in the UPS Store's 2023 Small Biz Challenge.
To make it this far, Bezdek has taken part in different social media competitions focused on business, marketing and creative solutions. He even flew out to New York City for one final challenge.
"There were different things I thought about doing, but like every time I think about it, I come up, Oh, I could do that or I could do that. I mean, either way it would go back into the business, you know, just to somehow either expansion or new equipment or something like that. It would go back into the business somehow," Bezdek said.
The grand prize is $25,000 cash and a feature spread in Inc. Magazine. The winner will be announced in August.
