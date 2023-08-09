ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The three-day Global Autonomous Systems Conference offers a glimpse into drone technology that can help monitor Alaska's infrastructure and rural communities. John Robinson from the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aerial System Integration, or ACUASI, shares why Alaska is so perfect for trailblazing in this industry.

"If you were to go and fly somewhere else, you can't get this level of dedication, this level of training, this level of airspace availability anywhere else in the country," Robinson said.

David Jones is with Collins Aerospace, which is based in Washington, D.C., and sees how drone technology can help, especially in rural communities.

"They have very minimal infrastructure. So we're looking at it saying, hey, we have some advanced capabilities that would allow you to be able to implement systems that are as good or better than what the lower 48 states have," Jones said.

David Heath with BPP Solutions from Pennsylvania, enjoys Alaska's collaboration.

"The way the state is willing to, to say that we're really good at X, you're maybe really good at Y, so it's better if we put X and Y together to get a better solution," Heath said.

David Krause of Influential Drones shares some of the practical uses of drones.

"I'm sure there's people who love to come out here and look at the wildlife and in the event that they're ever lost or they need medical aid, assistance or help, who knows? The drone may be the thing that's going to be heading their way," Krause said.

The conference will continue until Friday, August 11th.