ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Internet crime is impacting hundreds of Alaskans, the FBI reported.
New data shows that there were more than 1600 victims in our state in 2022 -- many of which were older adults. In all, they reported losses of more than $17 million.
FBI officials also point out that that number is likely higher -- with many crimes going unreported.
If you think you're being scammed, file a report online through https://www.ic3.gov/Home/ComplaintChoice -- the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.
