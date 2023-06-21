ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The fiber cut happened 55 miles north of Oliktok Point in 90 feet of water. The cut has caused a system-wide outage for Quintillion in areas such as Utqiagvik, Nome, Wainwright, Point, Hope, Kotzebue and several other places.

"Cellphones are working right through because they use a dish. So the few people that had GCI uh we're sharing around a lot. So people could connect and do some banking and do some things," Atqasuk Mayor Doug Whiteman said.

"Just the city’s perspective while we can get emails, uh, we cannot access the web to go to government websites. The stores, and they're initially had problems processing credit cards, payments. It just has thrown Nome back. It feels like 25 years ago," Glenn Steckman, city manager of Nome, said.

One lawmaker we spoke to agrees this issue is troubling.

"It is a concern because people are able to call out for 911 services, but 911 is not able to call them back or if their call is dropped or if emergency services needs to reach back out," Rep. Mary Peltola, (D) Alaska, said

Some people are making the best out of the situation.

"There were a lot of people out cleaning their yards and being busy," Mayor Whiteman said.

"So even trying to your news from the TV is often, you know, it's painful to watch the buffering that is happening," Steckman said.

Quintillion was recently awarded 89 million dollars from the Biden administration with hopes of bringing internet access to remote parts of the state. Quintillion President McHale tells Your Alaska link it will take approximately eight weeks to repair the cable cut because of a large amount of sea ice. McHale is visiting Utqiagvik Thursday to speak with community leaders, residents and the mayor.

(On Wednesday, Your Alaska Link misidentified Wainwright as Fort Wainwright. Your Alaska Link regrets the error.)