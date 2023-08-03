WASHINGTON, D.C. (Your Alaska Link) - Some young Alaskans are wrapping up a summer’s worth of work in our nation’s capital. Your Alaska Link spoke to Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s interns, who have made quite the impression on Capitol Hill.
After a month-long internship with Alaska’s senior senator, a group of recent high school graduates are heading home. While in D.C., they learned a lot *and* they accomplished quite an impressive feat. Snapping a selfie with all 100 U.S. senators.
A little bit of homework was required as well.
“We also did a lot of Quizlets at the beginning so we could all familiarize ourselves with the senator’s faces, because a lot of us knew their names, but not their faces necessarily,” Claire Moreland, an intern from Anchorage, said.
“And they would much rather take pictures with us than deal with reporters,” McKinley Rhoades, an intern from North Pole, said. “Reporters would kinda get a little jealous because we were getting all the screen time.”
Visit https://murkowski.senate.gov if you want to be one of Sen. Murkowski’s future interns.
