ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Nationwide, more than 80% of women will develop fibroids in their lifetime, the Society for Women's Health said. A fibroid is defined as a benign tumor of the uterus.

Some of the common factors for developing fibroids include obesity. There's some evidence that eating a diet high in animals. Animal meats can raise or increase the chance of that. Most of it is just genetic.

Some of the symptoms include severe and irregular menstrual cycles, anemia, pelvic and back pain, fatigue and impaired fertility.

If you are experiencing fibroids, your gynecologist will use this ultrasound using this probe to look at the fibroids inside your body.

One woman, Nicole Staker, knows firsthand how fibroids can affect your life.

"It got really bad to the point where I needed, like, medical attention and then eventually had have had multiple surgeries," Staker said.

Through some trial and error, Staker finally got a proper diagnosis.

"Ended up finally having, like, an ultrasound. And that was the first I had heard of fibroids. And I ended up having one that was 12 centimeters. And I didn't realize that I could actually see it. And feel it," Staker said.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of fibroids, you should speak with your doctor about medical treatments available.