JUNEAU (Your Alaska Link) - The City of Juneau requests help from the state and, if needed, the federal government after historic flooding.
Eight buildings in the city have been condemned so far, KTOO reports. Officials say if you have any property damage, be sure to take photos. You could get reimbursed later.
In addition to shelter, the Salvation Army also has food boxes ready for families affected by the devastating flooding in Juneau.
