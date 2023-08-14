JUNEAU (Your Alaska Link) - Imagine enjoying your weekend with your family and friends and realizing your home is close to falling into a river. That's what one woman in Juneau had to experience.

Brenna Heintz is just one of many people hard hit by the flooding in Juneau last week. She was one of those forced from their homes when the Mendenhall River overflowed.

Plenty of GoFundMe accounts have been set up to provide help, including one for Heintz, created by her best friend, Rosa Spaeth.

"I didn't set up the account right away after Brenna evacuated because there was so much uncertainty," Spaeth said.

Heintz tells Your Alaska Link what it was like when the river began to rise.

"Started to see trees on our side of the bay. A little down the river start to fall and start to float by us. And I started to get nervous," Heintz said.

With minutes to spare, Heintz grabbed what she could. The condo where she lived was hanging over the river.

"And in that, in those five minutes I had, I had the wherewithal to grab, you know, my work computer, my wallet, and literally off of the floor a few items of clothing," Heintz said.

Heintz sprung into action, helping a neighbor evacuate the building.

"She was home alone with her baby, who is quite literally a few weeks old. And so I went to her door and was like, you need to get out of here. Can we help you carry things?" Heintz said.

Now, Heintz is concerned about her financial future.

"Can't live in that place, even if it's just for a few months. I can't afford to pay rent on another place and a mortgage. And that is a scary financial future," Heintz said.

If you have been affected by the recent flooding in Juneau, you can apply for help at https://ready.alaska.gov/ -- the state of Alaska's website.