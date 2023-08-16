JUNEAU (Your Alaska Link) - The beginning of the school year is especially difficult for teachers who are still dealing with losing their homes from the recent flooding. The teachers are now trying to balance school and personal life.

Imagine you are forced to evacuate your home due to flooding just days before school starts back. And that's what some teachers in Juneau had to do.

The flooding along the Mendenhall River earlier this month caused two structures to collapse and forced people to evacuate their homes. Two teachers rented one of the homes that collapsed. Elizabeth Wilkins and her partner are still searching for their cat, Leo.

Other teachers like Molly Barnes and Randy Quinto left their condo building just in time as they watched the trees fall into the river.

"Then ten minutes, I just said to Randy because I was like, I think we got to go. Like, I think we need to pack some bags," Barnes said.

"We started we started packing with it within the next five minutes," Quinto said.

With students starting school this week, Barnes and Quinto say it's been difficult.

"You know, just the other day, I was I was feeling angst," Quinto said.

"Help is really hard, but we know we need it. We know we need support and help," Barnes said.

Even with the devastation, the teachers have hope for the new school year with the students.

"I'm looking forward to them being here. And yeah, and just that consistency and a routine," Barnes said.

"Eventually it's going to make me a better person, a better teacher in that. Being able to listen to. To our students and being able to to listen to their stories," Quinto said.

If you want to help the teachers recover from the flooding, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-help-for-molly-and-randy -- their Go Fund Me page.