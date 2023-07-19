ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Sitka Child Development Center at JBER is just one of four facilities that are experiencing a significant lack of childcare that is causing parents to look elsewhere.

"We're currently offering 50% of our childcare spaces at full capacity. We have 796 spaces and we're running about 400 spaces filled," Heather Weafer, JBER's Director of Child and Youth Programs, said.

JBER largest waitlist recipients are full-time working parents.

"JBER is 266 children. Our biggest part of our waitlist is our military with full-time working spouses," Weafer said.

Working families are having to make tough decisions on child care.

"Some people are choosing to get out of the military because they don't have child care options. We have families that send their children back with their families in the lower 48 because they don't have a childcare option," Weafer said.

"Parents are having to choose different options for childcare and we ended up hiring a nanny and it was a very expensive venture, but it was what got us through the summer. So we had a nanny for three to four months, but not every family can afford to do that," Eleanor said.

"It was about two, three month wait, I want to say. So I had to delay starting work," Gabriella Baorgo said.

JBER is offering hiring incentives to attract people.

"A recruitment incentive of $750 to $1250, depending on experience. We raised our starting entry level wage to $18 an hour, and then within a year you could be making $20.60 an hour," Weafer said.

Governor Dunleavy announced early this year that he would create a task force for the childcare crisis. The group would deliver an initial report at the end of the year.