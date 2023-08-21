ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Alaska's Attorney General is suing half a dozen ATM companies.
The lawsuit against James Dainis and the six companies owned by Dainis claims his companies stole millions of dollars in total from his ATM-owner clients.
We reached out to Dainis Monday for a response "The handful of issues that have arisen with some customers in the course of business as the Attorney General has alleged have already been satisfied, or are in the process of being satisfied, and we look forward to working with the Attorney General to address these issues and for a resolution to this matter," Dainis said.
