ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - We've all seen them.
Adorable back-to-school photos with young ones holding up signs to freeze time and remember the moment.
But law enforcement warns those signs -- could be a dangerous choice.
They often include much-identifying information that shouldn't be shared online.
Things like the child's age, interests and favorite color.
Many also include the name of their school, their grade, and even their teacher's name.
Law enforcement officials say instead of having too much information, consider having simply your child's name and what they're most excited for this school year.
