ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's been a week filled with government visitors across Alaska. SBA administrator Isabella Guzman helped cut the ribbon on Anchorage's new Alaska Veterans Business Outreach Center.

Starting a business as a veteran could be a bit intimidating, but after Thursday's event, that might all change. The Veterans Business Outreach Center has expanded to Alaska, giving veterans the resources they need to start their own businesses. Guzman, along with many others, cut the ribbon marking the beginning. Fabre Fontenot is retiring from the Air Force after 14 years and is looking to open a business of her own.

"This definitely means a lot, especially I'm looking to go into entrepreneurship, and I wasn't really too sure if the military had a program or something like that," Fontenot said.

And what might that business be that she wants to open?

"I'm looking to start a seafood restaurant here in Alaska and bring some flavors from down south over here," Fontenot said.

Dustin Slinker has been a veteran business owner for about 12 years now.

"Being able to attend today to see the VBOC standing up here is a great opportunity, even more so for all our veterans that are transitioning out of active duty military," Slinker said.

And something like this probably would have helped when he was starting out.

"Seeing the programs and specialists that they have set aside specifically there to help would definitely help maybe fasttrack or take a few less turns, you know, to get a better end result," Slinker said.

There are more than 70,000 veterans here in Alaska. the VA website said.