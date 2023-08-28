PALMER (Your Alaska Link) - Your Alaska Link was there when a local artist was announced as the state's license plate design contest winner. Over the weekend, Governor Dunleavy unveiled the Alaska Artistic License plate design contest winner at the Alaska State Fair.
The winning design was 'Fireweed in Denali' by artist Sabrina Kessakorn. Alaskans were the ones to vote for the winner -- and Kessakorn received a $1000 prize.
"Feeling I like experiencing is deep gratitude for my community all over the place. Like I just really could not have imagined the amount of support I got for this. So really excited," Kessakorn said.
The new license state will available on at the Department of Motor Vehicles early next year.
